Instagram Post Prompts Potomac High School Threat Investigation

The threat was first reported anonymously on Dec. 8 through a tip, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac High School, located on Panther Pride Drive, launched an investigation and identified the student behind the post.

Police confirmed there was no credible threat to the school or the safety of students and staff, but a detention order was obtained on Dec. 10. The juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with making threats to school property.

The case remains pending as the juvenile awaits a court date.

