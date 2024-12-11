Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 61°

SHARE

Instagram Post Prompts Potomac High School Threat Investigation

A 15-year-old Woodbridge student has been charged after an Instagram threat against Potomac High School in Dumfries sparked an investigation, authorities said.

Potomac High School

Potomac High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The threat was first reported anonymously on Dec. 8 through a tip, according to the Prince William County Police Department. 

The School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac High School, located on Panther Pride Drive, launched an investigation and identified the student behind the post.

Police confirmed there was no credible threat to the school or the safety of students and staff, but a detention order was obtained on Dec. 10. The juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with making threats to school property.

The case remains pending as the juvenile awaits a court date.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE