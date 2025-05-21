Henderson Elementary School Custodian Slapped 8-Year-Old In Cafeteria: PWC Police

Miguel Ismael Gonzales Carmona, 76, is accused of slapping the back of the boy’s head during a brief encounter at Henderson Elementary School in Dumfries on Friday, May 16.

The two reportedly separated after the incident, and the child told school staff what happened on Monday, May 19, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Carmona, a Dumfries resident, was arrested that same day and charged with assault and battery.

He was released on a $500 unsecured bond. His court date is pending.

