Overcast 59°

SHARE

Henderson Elementary School Custodian Slapped 8-Year-Old In Cafeteria: PWC Police

A Virginia elementary school custodian is facing charges after allegedly smacking an 8-year-old student in the cafeteria, according to Prince William County Police.

Miguel Ismael Gonzales Carmona

Miguel Ismael Gonzales Carmona

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Miguel Ismael Gonzales Carmona, 76, is accused of slapping the back of the boy’s head during a brief encounter at Henderson Elementary School in Dumfries on Friday, May 16. 

The two reportedly separated after the incident, and the child told school staff what happened on Monday, May 19, police said. 

No serious injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Carmona, a Dumfries resident, was arrested that same day and charged with assault and battery.

He was released on a $500 unsecured bond. His court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE