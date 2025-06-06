Gunfire Erupts At Two Prince William County Apartment Complexes, Teen Charged, Police Say

Austin Wainaina Wyman, 18, of Triangle, was arrested on Friday, June 6, by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Prince William County Police.

Wyman is accused in two separate incidents: a midday gunfire call on May 7 at The Oaks Apartments on Soundview Court in Triangle, and a late-night shooting on May 25 at Potomac Ridge Apartments on Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge.

In the first case, police say video showed a man trying to break into an apartment before walking away.

Moments later, a fight broke out and one of the men fired several shots. Bullets hit an apartment pillar and rear sliding glass door. No one was hurt.

In the second case, police say an 18-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He told officers he was at a park near the apartment complex with a group, when masked individuals with guns showed up. Multiple shots were fired and everyone ran. Officers recovered shell casings in the area.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Detectives say the shootings do not appear to be random and are actively working to determine what led up to both incidents and who else may have been involved.

Wyman is charged with:

Maliciously discharging a firearm at a building;

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Two counts of discharging a firearm in public;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond. His court date is pending.

“Both investigations remain active as detectives attempt to identify others possibly involved and the events leading up to the shootings.”

