‘Game Of Chicken’: Driver Tries To Ram Man Off Road In Triangle, Police Say

A Virginia woman is facing serious charges after allegedly chasing down a man and forcing him off the road during a heated domestic confrontation in Prince William County.

Clarissa Wilson, 37, of Midlothian, was arrested after the man said he pulled up to his home on Lions Field Road in Triangle shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, and found her waiting there.

When he tried to drive away, police say Wilson followed him in a second vehicle.

At some point during the encounter, Wilson allegedly pulled into the victim’s lane and tried to hit him head-on in a game of “chicken.”

The man swerved off the road to avoid the crash and damaged his vehicle, according to investigators. He was not injured.

Wilson was located a short time later and arrested without incident, police said.

She is charged with attempted malicious wounding and reckless driving. Wilson is being held without bond. Her next court date has not been set.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.