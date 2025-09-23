The Prince William County Police Department announced Tuesday, Sept. 23, that officers are searching for Dumfries resident Edwood Christoper Spencer, 48, in connection with multiple incidents earlier this month.

Police said that between Thursday, Sept. 4, and Wednesday, Sept. 17, Spencer approached female employees at a kiosk inside the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.

During one encounter, officers said Spencer “made inappropriate gestures toward an employee.”

No physical contact or injuries were reported, according to investigators.

Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant charging Spencer with obscene sexual display.

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Spencer is described as a Black man who is 5-foot-8, weighs approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

