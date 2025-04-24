Officers with the Prince William County Police Department said the fiery incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Potomac Middle School, on Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries.

The school’s resource officer was alerted after a woman, later identified as Candice Sherrell Logan, 35, of Woodbridge, got into a verbal altercation with school staff that escalated inside the main office.

During the encounter, Logan allegedly threatened to bomb the school before leaving the building.

Police said there was no active threat to students, staff, or the school itself.

After investigating, officers obtained arrest warrants, and when Logan later returned to the school’s main office, she was detained without incident.

She is charged with threats to bomb and disorderly conduct, police said.

Logan is being held on a $1,000 secured bond. A court date is pending.

