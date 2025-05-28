Light Rain Fog/Mist 59°

Cafeteria Worker Grabbed Student's Neck At Triangle Elementary School: Police

A cafeteria worker in Northern Virginia is facing a criminal charge after allegedly grabbing an 11-year-old student by the neck inside a school cafeteria, police said.

Zak Failla
Debra Nickens, 69, of Dumfries, is charged with assault and battery following the reported incident at Triangle Elementary School on Lions Field Road in Prince William County, according to police.

Officers responded to the school around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, to investigate an alleged incident that reportedly took place a day earlier,.

Investigators say they determined that Nickens grabbed the neck of the boy while in the cafeteria at the elementary school, police said.

After the two separated, the student reported the incident to school staff after sustaining what was described by investigators as a non-life-threatening injury.

Following the investigation, Nickens was charged on Monday, May 26. Police said she was released on a court summons. 

A court date has not yet been scheduled.

