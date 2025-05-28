Cafeteria Worker Grabbed Student's Neck At Triangle Elementary School: Police

Debra Nickens, 69, of Dumfries, is charged with assault and battery following the reported incident at Triangle Elementary School on Lions Field Road in Prince William County, according to police.

Officers responded to the school around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, to investigate an alleged incident that reportedly took place a day earlier,.

Investigators say they determined that Nickens grabbed the neck of the boy while in the cafeteria at the elementary school, police said.

After the two separated, the student reported the incident to school staff after sustaining what was described by investigators as a non-life-threatening injury.

Following the investigation, Nickens was charged on Monday, May 26. Police said she was released on a court summons.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.