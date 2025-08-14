Virginia-To-LA Flight Diverted Over Passenger’s Racist Slurs, Restraint Breaks: Police

At around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, a flight destined for Los Angeles International Airport had to make an unexpected stop after going on a tirade that disrupted passengers and staff alike, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

During the flight, police say that an allegedly intoxicated man - identified as David Leroy Carter, 46 - became "agitated," yelling racial slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard.

Twice, police say, the man was restrained — and twice he was able to break free before the flight landed and he was taken into custody.

Some of the outrageous tirade was caught on camera and shared on TikTok and other outlets.

According to police, no injuries were reported and no one was assaulted during the incident.

Upon landing, the unruly rider was taken into custody by members of the Grand Junction Police Department at the direction of the FBI and taken to the Mesa County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

