Undocumented Men Arrested For Sterling Road Rage Shooting; Sheriff Calls For Crackdown

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) apprehended Aldo Betancourth Rivera, 34, and Jimmy Paredes Madrid, 29, both of Sterling, and both undocumented, following a Dec. 3 incident where shots were fired at an occupied vehicle in the area of East Maple Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue.

The vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Betancourth Rivera was charged with principle in the second-degree to shooting into an occupied vehicle. Paredes Madrid is facing charges that include shooting from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle, as well as brandishing a firearm.

“This is the latest example of a violent act committed by someone here illegally,” Sheriff Chapman said.

“I am determined to do everything possible to protect the citizens of Loudoun County and will continue to press for greater immigration enforcement to keep illegal drugs, gangs, and violent criminals out of our nation.”

Detectives located the suspects’ vehicle on Dec. 4, leading to the arrests. Both men are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

