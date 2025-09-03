Unattended Candle Ignites $350K Blaze That Tore Through Sterling Home: Fire Marshal

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said units from Sterling Park, Cascades, and Kincora, along with crews from Fairfax County, were dispatched just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the 100 block of N. Sequoia Court for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire shooting from the rear of the home and immediately called for a Rapid Intervention Taskforce, officials said. All four occupants had evacuated and were found safely outside.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames on the back deck and inside the first floor before spending hours checking for hot spots and assisting the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office with its investigation.

Investigators determined the blaze started on the attached rear deck when an unattended burning candle ignited nearby combustibles.

Damages were estimated at $350,000 — $275,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents. A neighboring home also sustained heat damage, fire officials said.

One adult was treated for a minor injury but declined transport. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) warns that “three of every five candle fires start when things that can burn are too close to the candle.”

