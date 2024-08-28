One Killed, One Injured In Early Morning Shooting In Sterling, Sheriff Says (Updated)

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle, near Huntington Square, officials say.

Two people were reportedly taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

At 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed that one person died from their injuries.

Thy have not been identified.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

