Trump's Birthday Bash Will Ground Flights At Reagan Airport In DC, Feds Say

Not only is the scheduled parade on Saturday, June 14, in downtown DC expected to cost millions of dollars, but planners also predict it could cause millions more in road damage requiring repairs after the celebration.

Now, federal officials are cautioning that air travel over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will be limited, with some flights altered to permit military flyovers and fireworks in the area.

According to the FAA, all arrivals and departures at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will be halted “during the peak of the celebration.”

The ground stop is expected between 7:30 p.m. and around 9 p.m. on June 14, according to multiple reports. Customers with flight reservations for that night are being advised to check the status of their flights directly with their airline.

"To accommodate aircraft flyovers along the parade route, followed by a fireworks display, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to suspend airline operations at DCA – affecting scheduled flights," officials stated.

"Consider using Metrorail to reach the airport, and expect roadway closures off-airport that could increase travel time."

Officials also cautioned that viewing the fireworks at the airport is "strongly discouraged."

"With limited garage parking capacity at DCA due to construction, event parking and fireworks viewing at the airport are strongly discouraged," airport officials said. "Expect delays from road closures and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area."

