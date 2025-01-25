Trump International Airport? Bill Introduced By Republicans Would Rename Dulles In Virginia

Poll Do You Support Changing The Name Of Dulles To The Donald J. Trump International Airport? Yes No Indifferent Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Support Changing The Name Of Dulles To The Donald J. Trump International Airport? Yes 8%

A bill has been introduced by Republicans in the House of Representatives proposing that Washington Dulles International Airport be designated as the "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

The airport was originally named for former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in 1962. This week, North Carolina Rep. Addison McDowell proposed a fresh change in the wake of Trump's second election.

"We have entered the golden age of America largely thanks to President Trump's leadership,” McDowell stated.

"It is only right that the two airports servicing our nation's capital are duly honored and respected by two of the best presidents to have the honor of serving our great nation.”

Previously, a similar bill was introduced in March 2024, which was swiftly shot down by Democratic President Joe Biden and a Democrat-led Senate.

With Republicans in charge, it is unclear how quick a name change could be enacted.

Several have already pledged public support toward the bill on social, much to the consternation of their constituents, many of whom accused their elected officials of ignoring locals and more pressing problems facing the nation.

“I am excited to co-sponsor Representative McDowell’s legislation to honor President Trump’s historic victory and mandate from the American people,” Georgia Rep. Brian Jack added.

“After so many tried to ‘cancel’ President Trump during his post-Presidency, Representative McDowell’s bill will enshrine President Trump’s legacy on one of our capital airports.”

The full text of the bill can be found here.

