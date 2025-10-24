Three-Alarm Fire Tears Through Sterling Townhomes, Crews Battle Flames Overnight

Firefighters were called to the 20000 block of Riptide Square in Sterling early Friday, Oct. 24, for a structure fire, according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Crews arrived to find two townhomes "well" engulfed in flames with extension to a third, the department said. Firefighters quickly launched an aggressive attack to contain the blaze and prevent further spread.

Officials said the bulk of the fire was out around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Washington Gas and Dominion Power also responded to the scene.

Residents in the area were warned to expect intermittent utility service disruptions and traffic delays, as fire and rescue teams and law enforcement remain on site for an extended period.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the blaze. No injuries have been reported as of Friday morning.

