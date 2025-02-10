Travis Jones, a staff member at Park View High School in Sterling, was arrested for public intoxication on Friday, Feb. 7, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The school resource officer (SRO) assigned to the building was alerted around 11:55 a.m. that Jones appeared to be under the influence while at work, officials said. After an investigation, authorities determined his condition warranted an arrest, and he was taken into custody.

Jones was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, where he was later released.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities have not disclosed whether any disciplinary action has been taken by the school.

