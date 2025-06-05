Sterling Woman, 20, Dies Days After Falling From Moving Car: Cops

Officers responded to the 11100 block of Kettle Run Road around 9:06 p.m. on Friday, May 31, to investigate a crash, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr of the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of a 1992 Mazda Miata was driving down a private gravel driveway with a passenger sitting on the rear of the car. At one point, the driver accelerated, causing the passenger to fall and hit her head on the ground.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, June 4, investigators were notified that the woman had died from her injuries, Carr said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Manassas, was identified but has not been charged as of press time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.