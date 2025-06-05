Mostly Cloudy 70°

Sterling Woman, 20, Dies Days After Falling From Moving Car: Cops

A 20-year-old woman from Sterling died days after falling from the back of a moving car on a gravel driveway in Nokesville, police said.

Prince William County Police

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Officers responded to the 11100 block of Kettle Run Road around 9:06 p.m. on Friday, May 31, to investigate a crash, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr of the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of a 1992 Mazda Miata was driving down a private gravel driveway with a passenger sitting on the rear of the car. At one point, the driver accelerated, causing the passenger to fall and hit her head on the ground.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, June 4, investigators were notified that the woman had died from her injuries, Carr said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Manassas, was identified but has not been charged as of press time.

The investigation is ongoing.

