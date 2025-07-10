Overcast 84°

Sterling Bank Robbery Suspect Caught Weeks After Armed Heist, Sheriff Says

A months-long manhunt has ended in Virginia after a suspect accused of robbing a Sterling bank at gunpoint was arrested, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced.

David Martinez Peralta

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

David Martinez Peralta, 24, of Sterling, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, July 10, following a joint investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Fairfax County Police Department.

He is accused of carrying out an armed robbery on May 21 at a bank in Sterling, the LCSO said.

Martinez Peralta is now facing multiple felony charges including robbery, abduction, and wearing a mask in public, the agency said.

He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond, according to the department.

No further details were released about the incident or Martinez Peralta’s alleged role in the robbery. 

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

