Stacks Of Cash Stuffed In Suitcases Seized At Dulles, Traveler Loses Global Entry: CBP

During August, US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Sterling airport stopped multiple travelers carrying undeclared stacks of cash that far exceeded the $10,000 federal reporting threshold, CBP announced Friday, Aug. 29.

The biggest bust came on Saturday, Aug. 2, when officers seized $77,135 from a Global Entry trusted traveler headed to Lome, Togo.

In that instance, the traveler’s Global Entry status was revoked for “egregiously violating” program rules, according to CBP.

Other seizures included $14,300 from a traveler bound for Rome on Thursday, Aug. 14, and $19,790 from an arriving passenger from Cairo a week later on Aug. 21.

"CBP officers allow travelers multiple opportunities to truthfully report all currency in their possession through both a verbal and a written declaration," officials noted. "Officers will then conduct a gate-side baggage examination."

Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, DC added that "federal currency reporting laws are essential in helping CBP to ensure our nation’s economic and financial security, and to protect our most vulnerable citizens from becoming unwitting victims of financial crimes.”

Officials stressed that it is not illegal to carry large sums of cash — but travelers must report it. Those who fail risk missed flights, seized money, or even criminal prosecution.

“Greed may also cause some travelers to smuggle unreported currency that they may have lawfully attained to shield it from family or business partners,” CBP noted.

The total August seizures added up to $111,225.

