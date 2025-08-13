Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In Loudoun County Motorcycle Collision (Developing)

The collision happened around 1 p.m. between Hyatt Lane and Morrisonville Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, a member of the LCSO Motor Unit, and the other individual involved — who was also riding a motorcycle — were both transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Walsh at 703-777-1021.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

