Serial Church Burglar From Sterling Busted Following String Of Thefts In Fairfax County: Police

Sterling native Steven Hildner, 56, is facing charges in connection to at least seven burglaries at various churches in the county, landing him behind bars.

Earlier this month, an investigation was launched by the Fairfax County Police Department after a man entered a church and attempted to steal property.

During the course of the probe, Hildner was identified as the main suspect, and during a search of his Loudoun County home, with an assistance from the Leesburg Police Department, he was also connected to additional burglaries.

Hildner was linked to robberies reported in the:

4900 block of Twinbrook Road in Burke on April 11;

7200 block of Ox Road in Fairfax Station on April 11;

13000 block of Franklin Farm Road in Chantilly on June 14;

10000 block of Coffer Woods Road in Burke on July 16;

8900 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale on Aug 1;

8900 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale on Aug 5;

2700 block of Hunter Mill Road in Oakton on Aug. 12.

He was charged with five counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and petit larceny. Hildner is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

