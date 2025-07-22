The Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office announced that after a seven-day trial, a jury found Roger Lee Bentley guilty on all counts for the fatal blast, which also injured 13 others.

The blast occurred on Feb. 16, 2024, after first responders were called to a gas leak at 347 Silver Ridge Drive.

Investigators discovered a leaking underground propane tank behind the home and quickly evacuated the residents, but before the Hazardous Materials Team could secure the scene, the home exploded, trapping firefighters in the fiery wreckage.

Two firefighters had to be rescued by Rapid Intervention Teams following the "catastrophic explosion," investigators said.

In total, 10 first responders were significantly injured, two civilians suffered minor injuries, and Brown lost his life in the line of duty.

Bentley was convicted of:

Felony involuntary manslaughter;

Unlawful release of hazardous materials;

Failure to maintain required records of hazardous materials release;

Failure to control or mitigate unauthorized discharge of hazardous materials.

Following the tragedy, LC-CFRS established a Significant Incident Team (SIT), led by Chief Thomas Coe of Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

"The Significant Incident Report (SIR) developed by the SIT contains a comprehensive review and analysis of factors, actions, and other items surrounding this incident and recommendations aimed at enhancing future response efforts in a safe and efficient manner," officials said.

The SIT’s report highlights key challenges that contributed to the incident, according to investigators:

Risk Assessment: Initial size-ups failed to fully identify key indicators, compromising safety;

Event Escalation : The routine gas leak call escalated into a catastrophic explosion;

: The routine gas leak call escalated into a catastrophic explosion; Communication Issues : Delays and confusion regarding mayday calls impacted response efforts;

: Delays and confusion regarding mayday calls impacted response efforts; Resource Allocation : Rescue and water supply coordination faced difficulties;

: Rescue and water supply coordination faced difficulties; Command Structure: Challenges in managing the complex situation slowed rescue efforts.

"This report is not intended to place blame or identify any single action performed on the scene. The goal is to identify, learn, and improve our daily operations," officials said.

"The report also praised positive outcomes, including the firefighters’ mayday training and rapid technical rescue efforts from specialized units."

The complete 211-page report can be found here.

