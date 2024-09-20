Reward Offered For Tips Leading To Arrest Of Shooter Wanted For Double Fatal Sterling Shooting

This week, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced a $25,000 for tips and information that leads to the aprehension of whomever is responsible for the deaths of Mijal Conejero-Romera and Diego Alexander Woollett in late August.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle in the area of Huntington Square, where there was a reported fight.

Upon arrival, first responders found Woollett and Conejero-Romera suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

A friend of the family who had known Conejero-Romera since she was 8 years old described her as "such a sweet girl, (who was) always smiling.

"We don't know how we're going to go on," she continued. "She was a big part of our lives, especially my granddaughter ... They were best friends and talked all the time.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, but to me, it's harder because she was so young ... 22."

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter or details leading up to the incident has been asked to contact Det. Grimsley at the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (703) 777-1021 or Crime Solvers at (703) 777-`9`9.

