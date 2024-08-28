Police ID Man, Woman Killed In Sterling Shooting (Updated)

Mijal Conejero-Romera, and Arlington native Diego Alexander Woollett, both 22, were identified by investigators as the two who were found shot and later died at an area hospital on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle, near Huntington Square, officials say.

Two people were rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries, where Conejero-Romera and Woollett were both later pronounced dead.

No details about a possible shooter have been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

