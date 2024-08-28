Partly Cloudy 98°

SHARE

Police ID Man, Woman Killed In Sterling Shooting (Updated)

New details have been released by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office after two people were found shot in a Sterling home.

The fatal shootings remain under investigation in Loudoun County.

The fatal shootings remain under investigation in Loudoun County.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Mijal Conejero-Romera, and Arlington native Diego Alexander Woollett, both 22, were identified by investigators as the two who were found shot and later died at an area hospital on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle, near Huntington Square, officials say.

Two people were rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries, where Conejero-Romera and Woollett were both later pronounced dead. 

No details about a possible shooter have been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE