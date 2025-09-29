Pedestrian Fighting For Life After Hit-Run By Nissan Rogue In Sterling, Sheriff Says

Deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, to the intersection of West Church Road and Magnolia Road in Sterling, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said.

A man was found in the roadway after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Detectives recovered multiple vehicle parts from the crash site and determined the suspect car is a 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue, possibly gray, dark gray or black.

The vehicle likely has damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel, driver’s side door, and possibly the headlight and bumper.

Parts missing from the suspect SUV include the driver’s side front wheel opening molding and outer mirror cover with sensor, according to LCSO.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about a Nissan Rogue matching the description is asked to call detectives.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

