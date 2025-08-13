US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers stopped 27-year-old Octavious Lamar Dozier, of Atlanta, on Tuesday, Aug. 5, as he tried to board a Dublin-bound flight with a connection to Leeds, England.

CBP said an inspection of checked baggage being loaded onto the flight uncovered 14 vacuum-sealed packages inside a hard-sided suitcase.

The packages contained a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.

In total, CBP said the stash weighed 23 pounds, 3 ounces and had a street value of about $90,000 in the US — potentially two to three times more in Europe.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police charged Dozier with transporting a controlled substance into the Commonwealth and possession with intent to distribute.

Both are felonies.

CBP said the bust follows a 59-pound marijuana seizure on Sunday, Aug. 3, from a Las Vegas woman bound for Frankfurt, Germany.

“If you smuggle drug loads for criminal organizations, you will be caught and face criminal consequences. Don’t be a fool and do jail time for uncaring gangs that see you as cheap, disposable labor,” Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC said.

“Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold drug mules and criminal organizations accountable.”

CBP said transporting marijuana across state lines or exporting it from the US remains illegal under federal law, regardless of state legalization.

