No Foul Play Suspected After 23-Year-Old Found Dead On W&OD Trail In Sterling, Sheriff Says

At approximately 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to the trail between Dominion Drive and Crestview Drive in Sterling, when hikers made an unsettling discovery.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, two traversing the trail spotted a man lying on the ground, prompting an emergency call. Paramedics responded along with deputies, and the 23 year old was pronounced dead.

Investigators say there is no indication of foul play, and thy will not be releasing his name on Monday, Aug. 19.

