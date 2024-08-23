A Few Clouds 66°

New Alert Issued Regarding Teen Missing From Sterling For Months

A new alert has been issued with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office as they attempt to locate a missing runaway who has not been seen in months.

Lacy (Leisi) Tatiana Mejia Lozano

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Investigators say they are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lacy (Leisi) Tatiana Mejia Lozano, who moved to the country late last year before being relocated to Sterling for approximately two weeks and running away.

According to the sheriff's office, Mejia Lozano may have traveled to Louisiana with an unknown boyfriend. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Temple Court in Sterling on Nov. 14, 2023. 

Mejia Lozano was described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with butterflies on the front, black leggings, and sandals. 

Anyone with information regarding Mejia Lozano or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Rawlings or Sgt. Lambert at the sheriff's office by calling (703) 777-1021. 

