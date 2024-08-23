New Alert Issued Regarding Teen Missing From Sterling For Months

Investigators say they are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lacy (Leisi) Tatiana Mejia Lozano, who moved to the country late last year before being relocated to Sterling for approximately two weeks and running away.

According to the sheriff's office, Mejia Lozano may have traveled to Louisiana with an unknown boyfriend. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Temple Court in Sterling on Nov. 14, 2023.

Mejia Lozano was described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with butterflies on the front, black leggings, and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Mejia Lozano or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Rawlings or Sgt. Lambert at the sheriff's office by calling (703) 777-1021.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.