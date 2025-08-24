Measles Warning: Possible Exposure Reported At Dulles International Airport

The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed a measles case in a traveler who passed through Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to officials, the confirmed case is a resident of another state. Health investigators are working to identify people who may have been exposed, including passengers on specific flights.

Potential exposure sites at Dulles included the main terminal, TSA security checkpoint, Concourse B, and transportation from the main terminal to Concourse B between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials say people who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine or who were born before 1957 do not need to take action.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and were present at the exposure sites should monitor for symptoms for 21 days from the exposure date. Symptoms include:

Runny nose;

Fever above 101°F;

Cough;

Watery, red eyes;

Rash.

“If symptoms appear, contact a health care provider right away,” officials said. “If you need to seek care, call ahead before going to your provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.”

So far in 2025, Virginia has reported three measles cases. Alexandria health officials are urging residents to confirm their immunizations are up to date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.