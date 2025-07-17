Massive Dulles Airport Expansion Plan Moves Forward: Here's What Travelers Can Expect

A massive update to Washington Dulles International Airport’s (IAD) Master Plan was approved this week by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) board, setting the stage for decades of airport development, officials said.

The updated Master Plan lays out a long-term vision for expansion as passenger traffic climbs and airlines increase nonstop service from the airport, officials said.

With annual passenger activity projected to grow more than 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2024, the changes are designed to help Dulles keep pace with the National Capital Region’s booming travel demand, they added.

“The document provides a comprehensive vision for development opportunities spanning the next several decades that will keep Dulles in a strong position to accommodate the National Capital Region’s growing transportation needs,” MWAA officials said in a release announcing the plan.

The plan, which replaces a version first adopted in 1985, includes new priorities focused on efficiency, flexibility, resiliency, sustainability, and expanding non-aeronautical revenue streams, according to MWAA.

Highlights of the updated Master Plan include:

New concourses in existing and future “tiers;”

Expansion of the Main Terminal with a new connector to Concourses A and B;

Additional parking garages close to the terminal;

A consolidated rental car garage;

New aircraft aprons and taxiways;

A fifth runway;

Fuel farm expansion;

Land near Autopilot Drive will be designated for commercial development.

Planning began in 2020, officials said, including workshops with the public and other stakeholders to evaluate the airport’s needs and forecast future activity.

The board-approved plan is now being sent to the FAA for final approval. Once approved, it will become the official guide for all major development at Dulles moving forward.

Officials added, “the plan provides a comprehensive vision for future airport facilities."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.