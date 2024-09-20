Man Wanted For Child Sex Abuse In Maryland Busted Boarding Flight At Dulles Airport In VA: CBP

Milton Ovidio Martinez Hernandez was arrested this week by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers as the Honduran native - wanted in Maryland for felony child sex abuse charges - attempted to get on a flight to Panama.

According to investigators, Martinez Hernandez, who was wanted in Montgomery County for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor and child fondling, was attempting to board his flight when he was intercepted by officers who were alerted to his arrival at the Virginia airport.

"Every day, CBP officers compare international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)," officials said.

Officers noted that Martinez Hernandez had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in NCIC and detailed a team to the departure gate to identify and detain him.

Agents were able to confirm Martinez Hernandez's identity, then turned him over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

“Any charges alleging the abuse of minors is reprehensible,” Marc Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of DC said.

“Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission allows us to ensure that victims’ voices are heard by capturing allegedly dangerous fugitives before they can flee accountability.

'It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer.”

