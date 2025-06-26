Man Kicked Beagle Into The Air At Dulles — Then Got Kicked Out Of The Country: CBP

A 70-year-old traveler from Egypt has been booted from the country after he kicked a US Customs and Border Protection beagle that sniffed out over 100 pounds of banned food in his suitcase at Dulles International Airport, federal officials said.

Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, who arrived on a flight from Cairo, pleaded guilty in federal court this week to harming an animal used in law enforcement, prosecutors said.

He was credited with time served, ordered to pay for the dog’s medical bill, and immediately deported.

The incident happened Tuesday when CBP beagle Freddie, a 25-pound, 5-year-old agriculture detector dog, alerted officers to Marie’s suitcase.

As an officer began questioning him, Marie kicked Freddie with enough force to lift him off the ground, CBP said.

Officers immediately tackled and handcuffed Marie on the spot. Freddie was taken to a vet and diagnosed with contusions to his right rib area.

A baggage search revealed Marie was trying to bring in 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers, bell peppers, and other produce, all banned items under US agriculture regulations, officials said.

CBP officers seized all of it.

“Being caught deliberately smuggling well over one hundred pounds of undeclared and prohibited agriculture products does not give one permission to violently assault a defenseless Customs and Border Protection beagle,” said CBP Area Port Director Christine Waugh.

Marie was removed from the country on a flight back to Egypt at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.