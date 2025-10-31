Instead, family and friends are preparing to celebrate her life — a life filled with music, creativity, and compassion — cut short one week ago in a devastating fire that tore through a row of Sterling townhomes.

According to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office, crews were called to the 20000 block of Riptide Square shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, where heavy flames had already engulfed two homes and spread to a third.

Firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from the outside after multiple structural collapses made entry impossible.

Investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set.

The victim, 36-year-old Madelaine Akers, was found inside her home and identified as the only person unaccounted for after the fire.

A suspect, 78-year-old Jacob Bogatin of Sterling, has been charged with felony murder and burning or destroying an occupied dwelling.

Akers’ death has left a deep void in the lives of those who loved her.

Born on Oct. 31, 1988, she was a talented musician and lifelong artist who filled her world with song, laughter, and imagination, her loved ones say.

“Her life was full of adventure, art, creativity, and friendship,” her obituary reads. “A talented musician, Maddie spent many years playing with the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown, the York Middle School, and York High School Bands.”

Those who knew her describe a woman who could turn anything into art — from stories and music to costumes and cakes.

“She had enviable talent in every art she ever picked up,” her family wrote. “Drawing, playing music, crafting costumes, baking sweets, literary analysis, storytelling — Maddie had a gift for it all, and shared her gifts anytime she could.”

Her father, Walt Akers, said the family is still struggling to comprehend the loss.

“It is with immense sorrow that we learned that our daughter Madelaine died tragically on October 24,” he wrote.

“Those of you who knew her, know that she was a smart, confident, fiercely independent young woman who still had enough love in her heart for anyone who needed it.”

He said the family’s time together was “joyous, raucous, filled with love and laughter, and far too short.”

Akers asked that those wishing to honor Madelaine do so through kindness and compassion.

“We ask that you pass that love forward, and never miss a chance to tell those around you how much you care,” he said.

Friends and community members have also rallied around Madelaine’s longtime partner, William Beckert, who lost both his home and the woman he loved in the fire.

“My name is Cynthia Vanessa Barrionuevo, and I am reaching out to ask for your support for my coworker and friend William,” she wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created this week.

“A devastating multiple house fire occurred on Oct. 24, resulting in the loss of his partner, Madelaine Akers. We are seeking community assistance to ease the financial burden of this tragedy.”

The fundraiser, titled Help William Beckert Rebuild After Loss, has raised more than $4,000 of its $6,000 goal.

According to Cynthia, donations are also being directed to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank and FourPaws Animal Rescue Team — two organizations that were meaningful to Madelaine.

One friend, Nikki Hodges, called the tragedy “absolutely heartbreaking.” In a public message, she urged others to donate or share the campaign.

“There truly are no words to express how absolutely heartbreaking this is… every bit helps more than words can say.”

For those wishing to help, donations can be made here.

“Like you, we loved Maddie with all our heart, and we know that her greatest legacy will be found in the hearts and memories of everyone she touched along the way,” Walt Akers said.

