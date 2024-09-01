'Loving, Caring, Compassionate,' Woman, 22, Killed With BF In Sterling Remembered By Loved Ones

Mijal Conejero-Romera and Diego Alexander Woollett, both 22, were identified by investigators as the two who were found shot in Sterling and later died at an area hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

A friend of the family who had known Conejero-Romera since she was 8 years old described her as "such a sweet girl, (who was) always smiling.

"We don't know how we're going to go on," she continued. "She was a big part of our lives, especially my granddaughter ... They were best friends and talked all the time.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, but to me, it's harder because she was so young ... 22."

Tributes praising Conejero-Romera's personality and demeanor poured in following her death, with most expressing their shock that the woman was gunned down next to her boyfriend.

"When I think of Mijal, I always think of that little girl that first came to my house," the family friend said. "She was so quiet. She would sit on the couch with her feet on the floor and her hands folded in her lap.

"Don't get me wrong, when you got to know her, you could see her who she was. she was a funny, smart and inquisitive little girl."

She was also described as being "caring, and compassionate.

"She knew how important family is. She was, and will always be, loved and missed," she continued. "Nothing will ever be the same, yet we still have to find a way to go on."

The family is hopeful of putting Conejero-Romera to rest on Thursday, Sept. 5, though nothing was officially confirmed pending the probe into her death.

"Mijal was loved by her family and friends. We can't understand this senseless act of violence," loved ones said. "Profound grief and disbelief overwhelm us.

"She had dreams and plans for the future. All of that was lost when we lost her."

A candle lighting and balloon release was also planned for Sunday night. T-shirts supporting the family have also been made as they plan to put the 22-year-old to rest.

Another friend demanded justice for Conejero-Romera, who reportedly took care of her elderly parents.

"We need to bring her justice" a friend wrote. "She did not deserve such cruelty. She was only 22 years old.

"She had a long life ahead of her. Ill never get to see her have children and she’ll never get to see my son grow up,' she posted on Facebook. "She was a hard working woman who was getting off of work with her boyfriend."

A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.

"Please help us reach our goal so that may Mijal Conejeros to rest with the love and dignity she deserves."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.