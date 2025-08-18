At approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, Custodio was on patrol when he struck another motorcycle head-on between Hyatt Lane and Morrisonville Road, sending both riders to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to loved ones, Custodio was left with "devastating injuries" that will require at least 15 surgeries and a recovery time of at least 18 months, leaving him out of work.

Following the crash, the Loudoun Dulles FOP has rallied the community's support as they hope to help someone they say "lights up every room."

"Louis isn’t just a deputy. He’s a Field Training Officer with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a proud member of the Dive Team, and now part of the Motor Unit," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the Custodio family wrote. "Since joining in 2020, he’s served his community with unmatched dedication, courage, and heart."

"If you’ve ever met him, you know — he’s the guy who lights up every room, the one who makes everyone laugh, the one who would give the shirt off his back without hesitation."

Following the crash, more than $22,000 has been raised in just days as friends, loved ones, and well-wishers look to support Custodio, his wife — who will be taking time off to care for her husband — and young daughter.

"Louis has a loving wife, Dana, and a beautiful daughter who mean the world to him," organizers said. "Dana will have to take at least one year off work to care for him, including two months by his side in the hospital.

"The emotional, physical, and financial burden on this family is overwhelming."

Any money raised will be used to help offset costs tied to his recovery "and their healing as a family."

Those interested in donating to Deputy Custodio's cause can do so here.

"Every donation, no matter the size, is a lifeline. Every share helps spread their story. From the bottom of my heart, I’m asking you — please help us support a man who has given so much to others, and who now needs us more than ever," they wrote.

"Donations received will be used by Louis and his family to cover all the expenses that are not covered by Workers Compensation, hotel stays for his family while he is in the hospital, parking expenses, gas and living expenses."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.