Deputies responded to the 46000 block of Waterview Plaza in Sterling around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 20, for reports of a stabbing, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Christopher Young, who had no known address, suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, investigators said.

Deputies said they located the suspect on scene and took her into custody without incident.

India Taylor, 45, also of no known address, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony, officials announced.

Taylor was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

