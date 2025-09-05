Gas-Powered Scooter Sparks $417K Inferno That Displaces 10 In Sterling: Fire Marshal

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office said crews were called just after 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, to the 1700 block of North Brunswick Street in Sterling Park, where flames were already tearing through a single-family home.

Firefighters from Sterling Park, Cascades, Kincora, and Fairfax County raced to the scene and found fire burning on the exterior of the house before it spread into the home, officials said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home and made their way inside to put out the fire on the first floor.

Everyone inside managed to escape after working smoke alarms jolted them awake, investigators noted.

“This incident demonstrates the lifesaving value of working smoke alarms,” officials stressed.

Fire Marshal investigators later determined the blaze started with an electrical failure in a gas-powered motor scooter. The flames quickly spread from the scooter to the exterior of the house before reaching the bedrooms.

No one was hurt, but the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Damage to the home, two vehicles, and the destroyed scooter is estimated at more than $417,000.

"The fire spread quickly, burning through the front of the home and reaching the bedrooms," officials said.

"Despite this, all occupants were able to escape safely because their smoke alarms were functioning. Smoke alarms do save lives."

