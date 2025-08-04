Dulles Airport Worker Busted With Cocaine, Fake Cash After Flight From Panama: Feds

José Luis Castillo Rojas, 43, pleaded guilty in Alexandria to importing nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine into the United States through Washington Dulles International Airport, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Castillo Rojas, a Peruvian citizen, was employed by an airport services company and held a Special Access Seal granting him unescorted access to customs security areas, including international flights and secure baggage zones.

In April, Castillo Rojas arrived on COPA Airlines Flight 404 from Panamá City with one cargo bag and one backpack, officials said.

“During an authorized inspection of Castillo Rojas’ cargo bag, Customs and Border Patrol officers discovered multiple packages of cocaine, totaling 1.95 kilograms and more than $54,000 in counterfeit US currency,” federal prosecutors said.

A search of his cellphone uncovered text messages discussing the pickup of the cargo in Peru and payment for delivering it in the US.

Castillo Rojas is scheduled to be sentenced in November, when he will face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison.

“Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties,” prosecutors noted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.