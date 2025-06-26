Dulles Airport Measles Case Prompts Public Health Warning In Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the confirmed case was identified on Thursday, June 19, and involves an international traveler visiting North Carolina.

Health officials are now working to contact passengers who may have been exposed while passing through the Northern Virginia airport.

According to VDH, the traveler was at Dulles during the following windows:

Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building and in baggage claim between 7:45 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Departures area of the Main Terminal, East Security Checkpoint, on transport to Concourse C, and inside Concourse C between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. that day.

This is the third reported case of measles in Virginia in 2025, officials said.

Anyone who was in those areas during those times should review their vaccination history, they advised.

People who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957 are considered protected. Those who have never been vaccinated may be at risk and should contact their doctor or local health department right away.

“Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes,” VDH officials said on Wednesday, June 25.

Symptoms include a fever over 101 degrees, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body. These usually appear 7 to 14 days after exposure.

Officials urge anyone exposed to monitor for symptoms for 21 days. If you feel sick, stay home and isolate immediately. If you need medical attention, call ahead before visiting a doctor or emergency room.

Virginia’s measles vaccination rate is strong, with 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated, VDH said. But unvaccinated individuals, including infants too young to get the shot, remain vulnerable.

