The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Axcel Martinez Moran, 26, of Sterling, after a terrifying ordeal that unfolded early on Sunday morning.

According to investigators, at around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 7, a caller alerted the sheriff's office that her friend had been taken by her ex, and she was following them to provide updates on their whereabouts.

Deputies caught up with the vehicle in the 1500 block of Warrenton Road and stopped it, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives later learned Moran had shown up unannounced at the victim’s home. He then demanded that she get into his vehicle to “talk privately.”

When she did, he drove off.

As the woman tried to escape from the moving vehicle, Moran prevented her and assaulted her, deputies said, all while threatening her.

At one point, Moran told the victim he would “take you with me,” and go somewhere “no one could find you.”

Moran was arrested at the scene and charged with abduction and three counts of assault and battery.

He was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

