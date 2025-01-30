Audio Released In Plane Crash Over DC That Trump Says 'Should Have Been Prevented'

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday with his take on the collision, questioning why it could not be avoided (scroll down for air traffic audio).

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport," he posted. "The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn."

Trump, who fired the head of TSA last week, also questioned

"Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane," he added.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

Audio from the control tower before and after the crash (at the 6:23 mark) was released by @VAASAviation

On Thursday morning, Trump was back on Truth Social to discuss the crash he believes should have been avoided.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," he wrote. May God Bless their souls.

"Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders," he continued. "I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.