‘American Ninja Warrior’ Trip Ends In Tragedy For Virginia Family: Man Dead, Brother Critical

The Jackson family was heading back from the event when they were involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer, killing 21-year-old Zane, leaving his brother Boaz, 14, in the ICU, and Toby, 16, with serious injuries.

At the time of the crash, the family was traveling home from Sterling from what had been a fun family outing.

Zane Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Boaz and Toby were airlifted to VCU Medical Center, where the 14-year-old underwent emergency brain surgery after suffering a critical brain bleed, organizers of a fundraiser for the family said.

“Boaz sustained a critical brain bleed and had an emergency brain surgery to relieve brain swelling on the morning of Oct. 6,” the GoFundMe states. “Thankfully, Toby sustained one small fracture in his back bone and is recovering well thus far.”

Boaz remains in critical condition in the Pediatric ICU as the Jackson family holds vigil at his bedside, praying for progress and strength, loved ones said.

“This tragic event has absolutely rocked the world of the Jackson family and friends,” Steele wrote. “This will be a long road of grieving and patiently waiting for signs of progress in Boaz’s condition.”

Faith and community have rallied around the family, with One Hope Community Church urging followers to lift the Jacksons up in prayer.

“Please not only pray but also consider giving financially to help this precious family in their time of grief and pain,” the church shared.

The family’s verified GoFundMe campaign — titled “Support the Jackson Family” — had raised more than $28,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Funds will help the family cover hospital bills, time off work, and ongoing rehabilitation costs for Boaz, as well as provide support as they mourn Zane.

“Please join us in prayer for miraculous healing of Boaz’s body,” organizers said. “We also ask that you pray for peace from the Holy Spirit for Tim, Kendra, and remaining siblings.”

Anyone wishing to support the Jacksons can visit the official fundraiser here.

"This will be a long healing journey as many family members will be taking time off of work to spend time at VCU with Boaz and support each other," they said.

"We greatly appreciate any generosity you can give during this time."

