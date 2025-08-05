59 Pounds of Pot Seized From Germany-Bound Suitcases at Dulles: Vegas Woman Busted

US Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 42-year-old Aleshia Anne Pinheiro at Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 3, after discovering more than two dozen kilograms of marijuana packed into her luggage, officials announced Tuesday.

Investigators said they were scanning passenger baggage bound for Frankfurt when they came across two hard-sided suitcases packed with 50 vacuum-sealed packages of what appeared to be marijuana.

Pinheiro was identified through baggage tags and detained at the gate before being escorted to a secondary screening area, according to CBP.

The green leafy substance field-tested positive for marijuana.

In total, the bust weighed 59 pounds, 4 ounces, with a street value of roughly $240,000 in the US — and potentially two to three times more in Europe depending on its potency.

“Anyone considering making a quick buck by carrying bulk marijuana loads for drug trafficking organizations should realize that the consequences you face can be severe when Customs and Border Protection officers catch you,” said CBP Area Port Director Christine Waugh.

“CBP will continue to seize these marijuana loads to deprive transnational criminal organizations of illicit revenue, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold drug mules accountable.”

CBP officials say Pinheiro was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police and charged with transporting a controlled substance into the Commonwealth and possession with intent to distribute — both felonies.

CBP said it’s seeing a troubling trend of travelers attempting to export marijuana to Europe via passenger flights and express air delivery, where high-quality cannabis can command a massive profit.

Despite legalization in some states, marijuana remains illegal under federal law, they noted — and crossing state lines or international borders with it is a federal offense.

