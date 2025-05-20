Light Rain 61°

SHARE

13-Year-Old Girl Dies At Hospital After Scooter Crash With Driver In Sterling, Police Say

The teen girl who suffered critical injuries after being struck by a driver while riding her scooter has died from her injuries, state police confirmed on Tuesday.

A file photo of an ambulance

A file photo of an ambulance

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erik McLean
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A 13-year-old was struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19, officials said, while crossing the intersection of Nokes Boulevard and City Center Boulevard on a scooter in Sterling.

The following day, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said that the girl succumbed to her injuries, and the driver will not be charged.

The driver was traveling westbound on Nokes Boulevard in the left lane and stopped as soon as the incident occurred.

Investigators made note that the crash did not occur in a crosswalk and the girl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE