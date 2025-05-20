13-Year-Old Girl Dies At Hospital After Scooter Crash With Driver In Sterling, Police Say

A 13-year-old was struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19, officials said, while crossing the intersection of Nokes Boulevard and City Center Boulevard on a scooter in Sterling.

The following day, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said that the girl succumbed to her injuries, and the driver will not be charged.

The driver was traveling westbound on Nokes Boulevard in the left lane and stopped as soon as the incident occurred.

Investigators made note that the crash did not occur in a crosswalk and the girl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

