Deputies in Stafford County are attempting to track down a convicted felon accused of snatching a woman’s gun during an argument — then pointing it at her and a child — before bolting from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Zachary Saunders, of Stafford, remains on the run after a terrifying confrontation on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, in the England Run subdivision.

Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

According to investigators, Saunders — known to the victim as “Junior” — got into a heated altercation with the woman inside a home.

During the fight, Saunders allegedly assaulted the victim, stole her gun, and then brandished it at both her and a juvenile in the residence.

The woman was able to grab the child and flee to safety before deputies arrived, authorities said.

By then, Saunders had taken off on foot — and with the stolen firearm in hand.

Because of the neighborhood’s close proximity to Gayle Middle School, the campus was placed in a secure posture out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Deputies quickly identified him as the suspect and learned he was already a convicted felon with several outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.

Saunders is wanted for:

Assault and battery;

Simple assault;

Two counts of brandishing a firearm;

Reckless handling of a firearm;

Felon in possession of a firearm;

Grand larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Saunders’ whereabouts to contact local law enforcement immediately.

