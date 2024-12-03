Winchester Man Leads Police On Multi-County Chase, Caught After Hiding On Quantico Base

The pursuit began around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, when a Stafford County deputy spotted a stolen Ford heading south on Richmond Highway near the I-95 ramp.

As the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Richard Wolfe, made a U-turn and sped northbound, police said.

The pursuit intensified as Wolfe swerved across lanes, passed vehicles over solid yellow lines, and accelerated toward Prince William County, authorities said.

In Prince William County, a deputy intentionally struck the vehicle, causing it to crash into a guardrail.

Wolfe fled on foot after the crash, officials said, prompting a search that ended the following morning when Marine Corps Police on Quantico Base found him after a brief foot chase, a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wolfe initially provided a fake ID but was later identified as a wanted fugitive with probation violation warrants.

Wolfe faces several charges in Stafford County, including:

Possession of stolen property;

Felony eluding;

Driving while revoked;

Providing false identification;

Multiple traffic offenses.

Additional charges are pending in Prince William County, officials noted.

While Wolfe was released on summons for his crimes in Quantico and additional charges are pending from Prince William, he was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for his Stafford offenses.

