Wilver Bonilla, 54, was arrested after deputies from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to White Oak Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 31, for reports of a suspected drunk driver.

A passerby alerted police after seeing a man in a Honda slipping in and out of consciousness, drinking from what they described as a “bright yellow can.”

When deputies arrived, Bonilla was still in the driver’s seat, reeking of alcohol with red, glassy eyes.

In the cup holder? A can of Twisted Tea—along with an open box of more Twisted Teas and several empty cans and bottles.

Asked to take a field sobriety test, Bonilla didn’t even bother pretending to be sober.

"There's no point," he told the deputy. "I would fail."

A check of his record revealed Bonilla had three previous DUI offenses and a revoked license due to a prior conviction.

Bonilla was charged with fourth offense DUI with a blood alcohol content above .2 and driving while revoked.

He was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Reminder from authorities: If your drink of choice is Twisted Tea, make sure it’s not while driving—especially if you already have three DUIs.

