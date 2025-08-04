William Sullivan, 35, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 2, after deputies found him drunk and in possession of a stolen vehicle, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

It all started just after 4 a.m. at the Wawa on Butler Road, where a customer ran in for coffee and came out to find his truck missing — stolen in the time it took to grab a cup of joe.

Deputies reviewed security footage and saw another customer casually hop into the victim’s truck, grab a snack, and drive off.

The victim’s wife used a tracking app to locate the truck at a residence in South Stafford. Deputies responded and recovered the vehicle.

The suspect — captured clearly on video — was identified as Sullivan, who showed “overwhelming signs of intoxication” and admitted to drinking “quite a few,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He told deputies he drank “five to six beers” but claimed he had no idea how the stolen truck ended up at the home.

The video footage told a different story.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence (2nd offense within 10 years);

Grand larceny.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

