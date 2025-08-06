Stafford County resident Wendell Rose, 45, is accused of turning a routine gas stop into an offbeat spectacle shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 5, according to the sheriff's office, leaving deputies shaking their heads.

First responders were called to the Royal Farms on Royal Falls Drive after Rose allegedly approached a BMW in the parking lot and began rubbing his private parts on its window, a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Before deputies arrived, Rose took off running. His brief escape ended a short distance away — when deputies reportedly found him dancing in the middle of Warrenton Road.

But the performance didn’t stop there.

On the ride to jail, Rose kept the energy going by breaking into song from the back seat of the cruiser.

Rose was ultimately charged with indecent exposure, and public intoxication, authorities said.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

