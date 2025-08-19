Wawa Turns Into Rodeo As Cowboy Hat-Sporting Suspect Fights Deputies, Stafford Sheriff Says

Stafford County deputies said 43-year-old Samuel Thompson IV, who has no fixed address, caused chaos outside the Wawa on South Gateway Drive just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 17.

Callers reported a man in a sleeveless shirt and cowboy hat was kicking cars and threatening to punch a woman in the face.

When deputies showed up around 12:15 a.m., Thompson bolted toward the nearby Clarion Inn, the sheriff’s office said. But instead of getting away, he stopped, squared up, and threatened to kill deputies.

Deputies tackled him to the ground when he refused to comply. Even then, Thompson allegedly kept resisting and assaulted one of them.

Sheriff’s officials said Thompson showed signs of intoxication and was carrying suspected drugs along with an open alcoholic beverage.

He was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of controlled substances;

Disorderly conduct;

Public intoxication;

Drinking alcohol in public.

Thompson is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

