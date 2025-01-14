Wanted Woman Found Hiding In Crawlspace After Snowy Game Of Hide-And-Seek: Stafford Sheriff

A chaotic game of hide-and-seek led to four arrests in Stafford County when deputies tracked down a wanted woman who had help trying to evade the law.

Destiny Keesecker, 25, was wanted on a felony probation violation when deputies spotted her bolting toward a home on Greenspring Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, according to authorities.

The deputy, recognizing Keesecker, called for backup as the scene quickly unraveled.

Occupants in the home insisted she wasn’t there, with some shouting over one another in an attempt to obstruct the investigation, and despite warnings that aiding a wanted suspect would lead to charges, the group stood firm in their denials, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

As chaos reigned, two men were detained and charged with obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Judy Barlow escalated the situation by screaming obscenities at deputies and biting one of them during her own arrest while attempting to hide Keesecker.

The deputy was unharmed, but Barlow continued her tirade until she was behind bars at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

With the scene calmer, deputies entered the home and followed tracks in the snow to the basement, where, using a department-issued phone to peek into a crawlspace, they found Keesecker hiding.

The wanted woman was taken into custody without further incident and charged with obstruction of justice in addition to her outstanding warrant.

She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Barlow faces charges of obstruction of justice and assault on law enforcement.

She is awaiting a bond hearing.

The two men, also charged with obstruction, were released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.